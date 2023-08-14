Want To Have A Successful Married Life? Avoid These 5 Mistakes

Everyone wants to have a happy family life. Building a peaceful and healthy relationship requires a lot of effort. You have to be aware of the things that could turn your marriage sour. Here are five habits to avoid, which could potentially ruin your marriage.

Addiction to social media, drugs, alcohol, and spending money should be avoided. Lisa Bahar, a marriage and family therapist from California says in an interview that addiction becomes a third party in marriage. It is important to realise your mistake, and make amends.

Communication is the key to everything. Avoiding communication is a recipe for a disastrous marriage. It is very important to sit down and listen to each other. “Make more ‘I’ statements and assert what you want," says Lisa Bahar.

Money can become a big source of stress in a marriage. According to a 2013 study from Kansas State University, fights over money lead to divorce. The study said, couples tend to use harsh language while arguing about money, which makes the conflict harder to forget. The study was done on 4,500 couples.