Want To Make Tasty Poha Masala Dosa At Home? Take A Look At This Recipe

One of the most favoured and well-known breakfast dishes from South Indian cuisine is dosa. Its preparation requires a great deal of effort that might be confusing for novice cooks, particularly when it comes to soaking, grinding, and fermenting. Instant recipes can help with this. One such well-liked set dosa kind is the poha dosa, which is famed for its softness and sponginess. Here, we offer you a quick recipe for poha dosa that can be prepared in a flash. When you suddenly feel like having a South Indian feast, you can quickly prepare this! The video has been shared on Instagram.

Ingredients:

1 Bowl Poha

2 Spoon Curd

1 Finely Chopped Capsicum

1 Finely Diced Onion

Coriander Leaves (Adequately Minced)

1 Tsp Baking Soda

1 Tsp Sambar Masala

Salt (As Per Taste)

How To Make Poha Masala Dosa:

To prepare Poha Masala Dosa at home, first finely crush the poha in a blender. Add some water and curd. Reprocess it in the mixer. Mix in some baking soda and salt to this mixture. Your dosa batter is prepared. Keep the griddle on the gas, so it can heat up now. Now keep the griddle on the gas to heat it up. After this, sprinkle light water on the griddle and wipe it with a clean cloth.

Spread the dosa batter in a circular motion on the griddle. Set the gas to a medium flame after that. Douse the dosa with sambar masala. Next, sprinkle it with green coriander, onion, and capsicum. Keep in mind that all the vegetables should be spread completely on the dosa. Put salt on the dosa after that and then try to wash it away by drizzling oil all over. Your tasty and crispy Poha Masala Dosa is ready. Now, serve it hot for breakfast.

