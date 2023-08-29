Want To Reduce Body Fat? Try These Yoga Asanas At Home

A sedentary lifestyle in today’s world, coupled with a lack of exercise and an unhealthy diet, has started creating issues in our bodies. Practising yoga on a regular basis can help you lead a healthy lifestyle and is beneficial for your overall well-being too. Yoga can help you gain strength, improve flexibility, reduce body fat, manage stress, and tone your body. According to yoga instructor Savita Yadav, there are a few yoga asanas that can easily be done at home and help you maintain your body weight. All you need is a yoga mat to practise these yoga asanas. Take a look.

Padmasana: Sit on the mat and interlock the fingers of your hands. Slowly stretch your body and raise your hands for a count of 20. Gently bring your hands down while breathing out. This yoga is extremely beneficial for your knees and ankles.

Advertisement

Kawa Chalasana: This asana helps you to strengthen your lower body and to tone your muscles. To perform this, you need to sit on your toes on one side and place your palms on your knees. Keep the other knee on the mat and extend the other leg forward (like baby steps on the knees). This will help you walk on the mat. Perform this on alternate sides at least 5 to 10 times. Keeping your waist and neck straight

Virabhadrasana: This helps to tone your thighs and shoulders. To perform this asana, put your one leg forward in a stretching position and the other leg at your side, stretch it backwards and raise your hands in the air making a namaskaram and holding the position for at least a few minutes. This will also help you to lose your belly fat and tone your body muscles.