Want To Set Bridesmaid Goals? Take Style Cues From Janhvi Kapoor

Being a bridesmaid means agreeing to a long list of responsibilities. Yes, after all, it is your best friend’s wedding and you want it to be the perfect day for her. At the same time, as a bridesmaid, striking a perfect balance between showcasing your personal style and adhering to the wedding theme is important. One source of inspiration to pick your bridesmaid outfit is Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. Known for her flawless sense of style, Janhvi Kapoor can teach you valuable lessons on how to look your best on the special day.

Let’s dive into some tips and tricks that will help you shine as a bridesmaid.

Play with Vibrant Colors

Janhvi Kapoor’s vibrant fashion choices encourage us to experiment with colours. Ensure that your outfit complements the colour palette chosen by the bride. Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a beautiful orange lehenga. Her makeup perfectly matched the bold shade of the outfit and left everyone amazed. The lehenga, designed by Amit Aggarwal, includes a strapless embellished bralette with pearl work, a plunging neckline, a curved hem, and a fitted silhouette. The lehenga also came with a dupatta, delicately draped over one shoulder. She completed her look with no accessories, opting for high heels and a sleek centre-parted ponytail to complete her look.

Focus on Intricate Embellishments

When it comes to traditional dressing, Janhvi Kapoor’s ensembles are often adorned with intricate embellishments. Be it delicate zari work, exquisite thread embroidery, or shimmering sequins, these embellishments can elevate your outfit and make you stand out as a bridesmaid. The actress looked radiant in this beautiful pastel green lehenga with golden embroidery by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Experiment with Pearls

The key feature of this lehenga is the intricate placement of pearls throughout the garment. From small and delicate seed pearls to larger statement pearls, they are meticulously sewn onto the lehenga, blouse, and dupatta to create a mesmerizing effect. This lehenga was designed by Manish Malhotra. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse and a cape-style jacket adorned with pearls.

Choosing the Right Fabric

Play with fabrics such as silk, velvet, or organza to add texture and depth to your ensemble. Just ensure that your colour and fabric choices harmonise with the overall wedding theme and the bride’s attire. Janhvi looked beautiful in a white silk saree adorned with delicate silver resham embroidery patterns. She paired the saree with a silver sequined off-shoulder blouse, featuring a low-cut neckline and corset details. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing stunning silver danglers and a ring to complement her look.

Attention to Detail

One aspect that sets Janhvi Kapoor apart is her attention to detail. Paying attention to the little things can make a significant impact on your overall look. Choose accessories that elevate your outfit, such as statement earrings, delicate necklaces, or a beautiful clutch. Remember to strike a balance and avoid overpowering the bride or stealing the spotlight with extravagant accessories. Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in this beige designer lehenga. To complete her look, she wore silver earrings and head jewellery, adding a touch of sparkle.

Incorporate Pastel Colors and Floral embroidery

When it comes to creating a stunning and memorable look for bridesmaids, one exciting trend that has gained popularity is experimenting with pastel colours and incorporating floral embroidery. Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in this peach lehenga set designed by Rahul Mishra. Her outfit included a blouse with a deep neckline and floral embroidery, a heavily decorated skirt, and a transparent dupatta.