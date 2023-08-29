Want To Start Your Day With A Healthy Breakfast? Check Out Masala Dalia’s Recipe

Breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day. It is always recommended not to skip breakfast. It boosts your energy level throughout the day and provides you with other essential benefits. If you are looking for a healthy breakfast meal, then masala dalia might be a good option for you. Let’s take a look at its recipe. You will need approximately 8 minutes to prepare it, 10 minutes of cooking time, and can serve almost 4 people. This recipe can easily be made in a pressure cooker.

Ingredients

