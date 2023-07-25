Warming Up Your Monsoon? 5 Whiskies Ideal For A Rainy Evening

Whisky is delicious all throughout the year. However, whisky provides warmth that is undeniable when it rains and the weather gets chilly. There’s no need to let the monsoon season lower your spirits, even though it frequently brings a dreary mood.

Weekend evenings seem boring due to rains, then look no further than trying these selections which will liven up your dreary days whether you’re an experienced whisky aficionado or are just starting out on your whisky journey. Suman Bharti, Founder, Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining shares five great whiskies that will uplift your mood to beat monsoon blues.