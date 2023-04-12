Watch: How This Govt Official Is Giving Bodybuilders A Run For Their Money

Anurag Bhargava of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAC) is the Commissioner of the Kota Municipal Corporation office. While he may be a government official, his physique will make you think he is a bodybuilder or probably a fitness coach. This health-conscious officer has been serving major fitness goals online and his workout routine is proof of his utmost dedication towards maintaining his body. The 45-year-old hails from Ajmer, Rajasthan. He became a RAS officer in 2001 and has so far served in 24 cities and towns of Rajasthan.

Reportedly, he has been fond of bodybuilding since his childhood days. There were no facilities back then, nor was there so much awareness about fitness. It’s in the last few years that technology has advanced and gyms have mushroomed around the city with new and advanced equipment and the importance of exercise has been realised. There are coaches as well for specialised training. Anurag has been dedicated to workout for the last two years. For this, he spends three hours in the gym.

In one of his YouTube videos, he can be seen indulging in Cardio, CrossFit and Resistance Training as a part of his daily exercise regime. He hits the treadmill for running to warm up his body. He works out the upper back muscle with pull-ups. One segment showed him using a sledgehammer to perform tire slams. It is one of the best drills and power exercises that requires you to coordinate your upper body, core and lower body in perfect sync. Anurag works out his arms by doing lat pull-ups, bicep pull downs and dumbbell raises. These engage the many muscles of the shoulders and arms and help with strength, proper posture and muscle gain.

Reportedly, Anurag Bhargava keeps a strict watch on his food intake and includes the right amount of sleep in his daily routine to let the body and the brain rest. He has proved that it doesn’t matter if you are a student, a businessman or an officer, you need to pay attention to your body and maintain it.

