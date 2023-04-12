Trends :World Heritage Day 2023Historical Sites In IndiaPuthandu 2023Ambedkar Jayanti 2023Bohag Bihu 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Watch: How This Govt Official Is Giving Bodybuilders A Run For Their Money

Watch: How This Govt Official Is Giving Bodybuilders A Run For Their Money

He has been fond of bodybuilding since his childhood days.

Advertisement

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 17:36 IST

Delhi, India

He became a RAS officer in 2001 and has so far served in 24 cities and towns of Rajasthan.
He became a RAS officer in 2001 and has so far served in 24 cities and towns of Rajasthan.

Anurag Bhargava of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAC) is the Commissioner of the Kota Municipal Corporation office. While he may be a government official, his physique will make you think he is a bodybuilder or probably a fitness coach. This health-conscious officer has been serving major fitness goals online and his workout routine is proof of his utmost dedication towards maintaining his body. The 45-year-old hails from Ajmer, Rajasthan. He became a RAS officer in 2001 and has so far served in 24 cities and towns of Rajasthan.

Reportedly, he has been fond of bodybuilding since his childhood days. There were no facilities back then, nor was there so much awareness about fitness. It’s in the last few years that technology has advanced and gyms have mushroomed around the city with new and advanced equipment and the importance of exercise has been realised. There are coaches as well for specialised training. Anurag has been dedicated to workout for the last two years. For this, he spends three hours in the gym.

Advertisement

In one of his YouTube videos, he can be seen indulging in Cardio, CrossFit and Resistance Training as a part of his daily exercise regime. He hits the treadmill for running to warm up his body. He works out the upper back muscle with pull-ups. One segment showed him using a sledgehammer to perform tire slams. It is one of the best drills and power exercises that requires you to coordinate your upper body, core and lower body in perfect sync. Anurag works out his arms by doing lat pull-ups, bicep pull downs and dumbbell raises. These engage the many muscles of the shoulders and arms and help with strength, proper posture and muscle gain.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Anurag Bhargava keeps a strict watch on his food intake and includes the right amount of sleep in his daily routine to let the body and the brain rest. He has proved that it doesn’t matter if you are a student, a businessman or an officer, you need to pay attention to your body and maintain it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: April 12, 2023, 17:18 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 17:36 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures