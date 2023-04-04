Watch: Man Cooking Food With Mother Is Viral For All The Right Reasons

Are you one of those who believe that cooking is the sole responsibility of a woman? If yes, surely this article will change your mindset. These archaic gender roles have subordinated women for a long time. Some families still adhere to gender-based roles irrespective of whether the females also play an active part in the labour force of our country. Women are still tasked to maintain the balance between the two, household chores and work life. But a video is viral on social media made by influencer Madhur Singh. This viral video is the talk of the town and has sparked a debate about whether cooking is the sole responsibility of women.

In the video, Madhur Singh can be seen cooking food, making rotis and kneading dough. Despite the influencer not cooking round rotis, he tries to batter the norms of archaic gender roles. Madhur Singh’s mother is also seen in the video helping and guiding him. The video has a text written, “My mom teaches me how to cook so that I can treat her future daughter-in-law with wholesome food every day when she comes back from work."

Singh has captioned the video “Ladies, find yourself a man who can cook delicious dinner for you when you return home from work on a Monday evening. And men, learn to cook, the second easiest way to make your woman happy (I hope you all know about the first one already)." The video has become a source of inspiration for many men out there to help and support them. Take a look at the video here:

A user wrote, “Amazed I have a typical heartless mother in law if I say anything she will say I never allowed my son to do anything." Another wrote “Toh aapko rishta bhejne ka kya procedure hai? (What’s the way to send the proposal of marriage)" Another follower of Madhur Singh commented, “Husband material pro max!" These gender roles cannot be broken in isolation by women. It should be the work of both men and women to break such patriarchal norms.

