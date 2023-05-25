Watching Your Weight? Bhagyashree Shares Easy-To-Follow Tips For Leg Workout

Bhagyashree, a dedicated fitness enthusiast, extends her passion beyond personal endeavours. Regularly, she takes the opportunity to provide her followers with valuable and accessible tips for a comprehensive workout routine. Lately, her focus has centred around optimizing leg workouts. In addition to highlighting common mistakes people make during their daily exercise sessions, she emphasises the significance of targeting the calf muscles.

In one of her videos, Bhagyashree explained, “A leg workout is more than just squats and lunges, which primarily focus on the quads and hamstrings. It has to target the glutes, calf muscles, and ankles." She mentioned how most of us need a reminder from our trainer to focus on the calf muscles and not neglect their importance. She informed these muscles are the ones, “that help propel you forward while walking and running. It also acts as a spring when you jump. A strong calf muscle can not only protect you from having calf tears but will also prevent sprained ankles, Achilles tendinitis, and tendinopathies of the ankle, foot, and even the knees."

While elaborating on the importance of exercising the calf muscles, the actress was seen doing a set of freestyle workouts. Along with that, she also makes use of a leg press. She added that these simple exercises will “improve your blood circulation, increasing mobility and flexibility, along with strengthening." She urges her followers to include at least some of these in their daily routines.

In another video, she stressed the importance of building balance, coordination, and strength, especially for elders who have trouble walking or doing simple movements. She asks her followers to initially focus on these two aspects: Being able to stand on one leg without support and getting up from the chair without support.

First, with the help of a wall, stand on one leg and count up to 50, then gradually take support only with your fingertips. Slowly remove your hand and assess how long you can stand straight without support. She mentioned, “This will serve them get a sense of balance while walking and thus avert potential falls."

Second, while in a sitting position, keep your legs at a 90-degree angle. Next, keep your core tight, spread your hands horizontally in the front and stand up. “This will increase their core, glute, and quad strength, giving support to their hip bone structure," she said. Bhagyashree advised starting slow with 10 counts and then increasing it to 50.