Ways to Keep Your Spine Healthy and Happy

Do you ever find yourself experiencing persistent back pain, stiff back, eagerly awaiting to lie down on your bed? Are you aware that maintaining a sedentary posture for eight hours a day can result in the development of poor posture? According to preliminary studies carried out by Synapsica Healthcare Pvt Ltd, it is projected that 60% of the Indian population will encounter spine-related issues at some stage in their lives. Additionally, research conducted by the International Journal of Occupational Safety and Ergonomics has emphasized the correlation between extended periods of sitting and the onset of lower back pain among office workers in India.

Spine-related problems and factors affecting spine:

Advertisement

In a country like India, individuals are known for their strong work ethic, often prioritizing their professional commitments at the expense of their physical well-being. Consequently, a large portion of the population experiences various issues related to the spine. One prevalent problem is lower back pain, which can be influenced by risk factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, physically demanding work, and obesity. Sciatica, characterized by shooting pain, occurs when the sciatic nerve is affected. Additionally, herniated discs, where the soft material between the vertebrae protrudes and compresses nerves, leading to pain and numbness, as well as spondylolisthesis, the forward displacement of one vertebra over another, are common conditions. While there are numerous other spinal problems, the ultimate consequence is substantial discomfort and pain, significantly disrupting daily routines.

Spine health is influenced by various factors, including but not limited to improper posture, lifestyle choices, weight management, exercise habits, the natural process of aging, occupation, genetic predisposition, injuries, smoking, stress, and anxiety. All of these factors collectively contribute to the deterioration of spinal health.

4 ways to prioritize your spinal health:

Addressing every problem requires finding a suitable solution. By making lifestyle adjustments, we can proactively take measures to minimize the impact on our spine and prioritize its well-being.

Advertisement

K Madhavan, Managing Director, Peps Industries Pvt. Ltd shares some key approaches to consider when prioritizing spinal health: