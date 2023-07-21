Weak Muscles To Weight Loss, Early Symptoms Of Protein Deficiency

Millions of people in the world are suffering from protein deficiency. Protein is one of the macronutrients that your body needs in large amounts. It is made up of 20 amino acids. These amino acids help to maintain the structure and function of each protein. An adequate amount of protein is required to keep your muscles, tissues, and bones healthy. Protein deficiency occurs when your body is unable to meet its basic requirements. It may cause various heart issues and other severe diseases. Protein deficiency can give rise to the following symptoms in our body.

Increase in appetite: Sufficient intake of protein helps you to stay full and prevents cravings. When you take less protein, your appetite increases and you tend to intake more calories. Lack of protein also tends to make your body weak.

Weak muscle: Your body’s muscles act like a reservoir to store protein. If there is a lack of protein in your body, it tends to take the required protein from skeletal muscles to make the body function properly and preserve important tissues. Elderly people need to be more cautious.

Weak bones: Protein helps you to maintain the strength and density of your bone. Protein deficiency might increase the risk of fractures and weaken your bones.

Weight loss: According to a study, a particular kind of heavy protein diet may lead to weight loss. If you choose a high-protein diet, you should not forget to consume the right amount of fibre like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. It is suggested to avoid processed foods, sugar, or unhealthy fats. A balanced diet can help you to lose weight and maintain good health.

Nails, hair, and skin problems: Lack of protein may lead to nail, hair, and skin issues. Hair thinning, brittle nails, and loss of hair are some of the common symptoms of protein deficiency. There might be chances you see redness on your skin as well.