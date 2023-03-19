Weekend Date Night Done Right With Hina Khan’s Fiery Hot Red Dress

Some sassy yet classy fashion inspiration is all we need for our weekend getaways. And, who better than Hina Khan to guide us through? Recently, the actress set the internet ablaze with a bunch of jaw-dropping pictures. Her pick was a short red bodycon dress. Hina looked stunning and dished out some weekend date night vibes. The full-sleeve number came with a closed neckline, and ruched detailing, which added some drama to the monochrome ensemble.

She completed her outfit of the day with silver hoop earrings, rings, and transparent platform heels. The actress posed for the cameras with her hair open in wavy curls with a middle part. “You are strong enough to hold on. You are strong enough to let go," Hina Khan captioned the pictures.

Advertisement

Check out her look here-

In this look, Hina Khan won over fashion enthusiasts with her all-black outfit, consisting of a crop top and high-waist jeans. The pants showcased a pleated front, and a flared silhouette, while the top came with front button closures and a plunging neckline. Hina finished off with a sleek centre-parted hairstyle, statement rings, earrings, and black strappy heels. Her glamorous makeup included silver eyeshadow, mauve lips, on-fleek brows, a highlighted face, and flushed cheekbones, which simply complemented her chic avatar.

Advertisement

Hina Khan had a gala time vacationing in the Maldives last month. The actress travelled to the island nation and posted several glimpses of her adventurous tour on Instagram. Her wardrobe was definitely a highlight. Hina looked stunning in a maxi dress, which was a celebration of colours. A subtle plunging neckline, held together by halter straps elevated the oomph quotient of her fit. Ruffle detailing around the hemline of the chic number made it all the more appealing. For accessories, Hina took the minimalist route and wore silver hoops featuring hearts, and a pair of stylish sunglasses. Leaving her tresses open, she added a hat to her beach look. Minimal glam with slightly blushed cheeks and matte magenta lips worked wonders.

Hina Khan, who rose to fame with the popular TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is time and again seen serving fashion goals like a pro.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here