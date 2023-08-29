Weight Gain In 40-50 Age Bracket Increases Risk Of Premature Death: Study

As we grow old, we tend to forget discipline in life. It includes careless eating habits, lack of exercise, unstable mental health and many more. After a point of time, when things go out of hand and become too late to reverse, we often start regretting our lifestyle choices. You must have noticed that people after 40 years of age start gaining weight.

If you have such people around or if you are experiencing the same changes then it’s important for you to know about the latest study which was done by Daily Mail, a news website. It reveals that people who gain weight between 40 to 50 years of age are more exposed to diseases and carry a risk of premature death.

The study further states that people who have symptoms of obesity along with increased blood fat, cholesterol or blood sugar between the age group of 40 to 50 are more prone to premature deaths. The chances are increased by 30 per cent, as quoted by Daily Mail.

The presence of unhealthy habits often gives rise to diseases in our bodies. According to experts, the risk of heart attack or stroke at the age of 30 years increases if we have high blood pressure, high cholesterol and other diseases in our bodies.

One of the major issues with an unhealthy lifestyle is that it doesn’t produce any symptoms of diseases in our body between the ages of 40 to 50, according to a Daily Mail study. This results in the negligence of nourishment and care which is required for our body. Researchers have also observed that people whose weight increased at the age of around 40 are expected to have symptoms of metabolic syndrome diseases such as diabetes. They are highly prone to cardiovascular diseases later in their life. Researchers analysed the data of 34,000 people aged 40 to 50.