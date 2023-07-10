Weight Loss! Sawan Somwar 2023: This Diet Plan Can Help You Lose Weight

SAWAN SOMWAR 2023: Sawan Somwar, also known as the holy month of Sawan, is considered auspicious for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is a time to devote yourself to Lord Shiva and to seek his blessings. It is also a time to cleanse your body, mind, and soul, and to come closer to God. During this month, many devotees observe fasts and follow certain dietary guidelines. Here are some general recommendations on what to eat and what to avoid during Sawan Somwar:
SAWAN SOMWAR 2023: WHAT TO EAT
- Fruits
Fresh fruits are commonly consumed during fasting periods. You can have a variety of fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon, mangoes (in moderation), bananas, pomegranates, and any other seasonal fruits.
- Dairy Products
Milk and milk-based products like yogurt, buttermilk, and cottage cheese (paneer) are commonly consumed during fasting. They provide essential nutrients and help keep you hydrated.
- Dry Fruits
Nuts and dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins, dates, and walnuts are good sources of energy and can be included in your diet during Sawan Somwar.
- Sago (Sabudana) and Amaranth (Rajgira)
These are popular ingredients used to prepare fasting-friendly dishes like sabudana khichdi, sabudana vada, and rajgira paratha.
- Rock Salt (Sendha Namak)
Regular table salt is usually avoided during fasting. Instead, rock salt is used as a substitute in cooking and seasoning your meals.
SAWAN SOMWAR 2023: WHAT TO AVOID
- Non-Vegetarian Food
Many people abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food during Sawan Somwar. It is advisable to avoid meat, fish, eggs, and other non-vegetarian products.
- Grains and Legumes
Wheat, rice, lentils, chickpeas, and other grains and legumes are typically avoided during fasting. However, they can be replaced with alternatives like water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta), arrowroot flour (paniphal), and buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta).
- Onions and Garlic
Some individuals choose to avoid onions and garlic during Sawan Somwar as they are believed to generate excessive heat in the body. However, this may vary based on personal preferences and regional customs.
- Spicy and Oily Foods
It’s generally recommended to avoid spicy and oily foods during fasting as they can cause discomfort and heaviness. Instead, opt for light and easily digestible meals.
- Processed Foods and Beverages
Foods containing additives, preservatives, and artificial sweeteners should be avoided. Similarly, carbonated beverages and caffeinated drinks should be limited or excluded from your diet.
first published: July 10, 2023, 08:59 IST
last updated: July 10, 2023, 09:42 IST