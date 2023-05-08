Weight Loss To Blood In Stool, 5 Early Signs Of Rectal Cancer

Rectal cancer refers to the growth of cancerous cells in the rectum, which is situated above the anus and below the sigmoid colon. Since the rectum and colon are components of the digestive system, cancer affecting them is commonly referred to as colorectal cancer. Previously, individuals with rectal cancer had a low probability of long-term survival, despite undergoing extensive treatment. However, thanks to developments in treatment methods over the past few decades, rectal cancer survival rates have significantly increased. Rectal cancer starts when mutations occur in the DNA of previously healthy rectal cells. DNA provides instructions for cell functions. These mutations instruct the cells to grow abnormally and persist beyond their average lifespan, leading to the formation of a tumour.

As time passes, the cancerous cells can spread to and damage nearby healthy tissue. They can also detach and metastasize, travelling to other regions of the body.

Here are 5 signs of rectal cancer:

Abnormal abdominal changes

Abnormal changes in the abdomen occur when rectal cancer develops, resulting in frequent episodes of diarrhoea and constipation.

Heaviness in the stomach

It appears the stomach is always full and there is a sensation of incomplete bowel movement. In cases of other ailments, this issue typically resolves after a few days. Conversely, if rectal cancer is the cause, the sensation may persist for an extended period and treatment with medication may not be sufficient to remedy the issue.

Blood in stool

If an individual has rectal cancer, their stool may appear maroon or glossy and become noticeably thinner.

Abdominal pain

The onset of rectal cancer can trigger abdominal pain that cannot be effectively treated with medication. Although the pain may temporarily alleviate with medication, it frequently returns.

Weight loss

In every form of cancer, rapid weight loss is a typical symptom. Losing weight inexplicably is worrisome regardless of the situation.

Outlook for rectal cancer

The general prospects for individuals with rectal cancer have been enhanced by progress in treatment methods in recent decades, and a considerable number of cases can now be effectively treated. It’s crucial to take into account the 5-year survival rate, which is based on the average proportion of individuals who survive for 5 years after being diagnosed with a particular type and stage of cancer. The collective 5-year survival rate for rectal cancer is 67 percent according to a reliable source, according to Healthline.

