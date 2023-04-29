Weight Loss To Healthy Skin, 5 Benefits Of Ridge Gourd

Ridge gourd, also known as torai, is a nutritious vegetable that is commonly grown in tropical regions. This long and cylindrical-shaped vegetable is low in calories and high in fibre, making it an ideal choice for people who are trying to maintain a healthy diet. The vegetable is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help to promote overall health and well-being. From improving digestion to boosting the immune system, here are five surprising health benefits of consuming ridge gourds.

1. Helps in weight loss

Ridge gourd helps in reducing hunger pangs, keeping you full for longer periods of time, and prevents overeating. It is a natural diuretic, which means it helps in eliminating excess water from the body, aiding your weight loss efforts.

2. Regulates blood sugar levels

Ridge gourd contains a compound called charantin, which has been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels. This makes it a great vegetable for those who have diabetes or are at risk of developing the condition. The fibre content in ridge gourd also helps in slowing down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.

3. Boosts immune system

This green vegetable is a rich source of vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant and also boosts immunity. Ridge gourds also contain other vitamins and minerals like zinc, iron, and potassium, which are essential for maintaining a healthy immune system.

4. Improves digestion

The high fibre content in ridge gourd helps in improving digestion and preventing constipation. It also aids the functioning of the digestive system. Ridge gourd is also a natural laxative, which means it helps in regulating bowel movements and preventing gastrointestinal problems.

5. Promotes healthy skin

Ridge gourd contains antioxidants like vitamin C and beta-carotene, which help in protecting the skin against damage from free radicals. The vegetable also contains silica, a mineral that is essential for maintaining healthy skin, hair, and nails. Regular consumption of ridge gourd can help in improving skin health and prevent premature aging.

