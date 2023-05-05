Weight Loss: Try This Easy Jowar Upma Recipe At Home For Healthy Breakfast

Our morning should start with a healthy and nutritious breakfast which provides us with energy throughout the day. If you are someone who is diet conscious and prefers healthy eating, this jowar upma recipe will be a perfect breakfast for you. Jowar is rated one of the top five healthy grains in the world, as per many reports. It is packed with several health benefits, from improving digestion to boosting immunity and fighting free radicals in the body. Jowar is also known as a superfood and hence, it helps in weight loss. So, today we are here with the jowar upma recipe which is nutritious as well as delicious to your taste.

Ingredients to make Jowar Upma

Jowar flour - 1 cup

Onion finely chopped - 1/2 cup

Semolina - 1/2 cup

Boiled green peas - 1/2 cup (optional)

Green chilli paste - 2 tsp

Green coriander leaves chopped - 2 Tablespoon

Asafoetida – 1-2 pinch

Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

Urad Dal – 1 tsp

Curry leaves chopped – 8-10

Lemon – 1

Oil – 1-2 tbsp

Salt – as per taste

How to make it?

To make jowar upma, start by finely chopping onions and curry leaves. After this, blanch some peas in boiling water and then take a pan and put some oil on it and let it heat. Once the oil is hot, add mustard seeds and urad dal (black split gram) and stir them for a few seconds. When the mustard seeds start crackling, add curry leaves and asafoetida (hing) and fry them well for a few more seconds while stirring with a spatula until the mixture releases an aroma. After this, add onion to the pan and fry it for 1 minute until it turns a little soft.

When the onion gets soft, add semolina to it and mix it well and fry it on medium flame. After this add jowar flour (jowar ka aata), mix all the ingredients well and fry them for 2-3 minutes. Now add green chilli paste, peas, coriander leaves and salt as per taste, cover it and cook it on a low flame. After this, add 3 cups (as per requirement) of water to the pan and mix while stirring ensuring there are no lumps. Your jowar upma is almost ready, now let it cook for 2-3 minutes on medium flame. At last, squeeze some lemon juice and turn off the gas.

Delicious jowar upma is ready to serve.

