Weight Loss: What To Do After A ‘Fat Loss Phase’?

Picture this: You have lost a lot of weight and have started getting compliments from family members and also that boy you were crushing on has started talking to you. You are excited, after all the hard work, diet restrictions and gym classes have paid off. But now you are anxious about the next phase, how to maintain this weight loss? Phew! That’s a tough one, even tougher than the initial diet phase.

Worrying and anxiety never got anyone what they wanted. So relax and focus on making a transition to a sustainable lifestyle.

Maintenance of the achieved weight or fat percentage

“Once you think you have achieved your weight loss targets, maintaining it is the key and for that you have to keep the calories you eat just the same as you burn. This phase of maintenance will take about 6-8 weeks during which you have to restrict yourself from making sudden changes in your diet plan or exercise schedule. If you wish to change any if this, make only slow adjustments," says Yash Vardhan Swami, Health Coach, Business Coach, Founder, trained by YVS & Fitness Business Accelerator.

Swami shares some tips to help you embrace a balanced approach that goes beyond the numbers on the scale.