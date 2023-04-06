Welcome Summers With These Little Décor Changes

Summer home decor is all about adding a splash of colour to an otherwise plain interior space. It isn’t only just changing what exists but transforming home to look fresh, new, invigorating, something that you look forward to returning to after a busy day at work. In today’s fast-paced life, it has become essential to pay attention to the climatic conditions of our environs while planning and executing our home interiors. The hack to ace summer home decoration ideas is to make the best of the surroundings, play with them and let it all come together beautifully. Giulia Baima Bollone, Director, Embassy Interiors shares some of the go to ways to welcome summers.

Pop of colours: Adding colours into your interior space is the definite way to embrace summer. Bring out the playful pop cushions/pouffes to revive a room’s vibe. Pastel colour themes go absolutely well in summers, making home spaces look bright, chic and attractive. Colourful carpets can add a lot of glamour to the rooms and make it look cheerful. Create a soothing corner with a vibrant outdoor view by placing a multicolour couch with a nice rug. Floral themes: Floral themes never go out of vogue when it comes to decking up a summer home. The season brings in a lot of blooms in the garden and bringing that into the interiors by adding colourful flowers in a vase will provide an attractive touch to the kitchen, wardrobe and living room space. To refurbish kitchen in a summer style, one can add printed crockery sets; table runners and hand towels. Floral statement armchairs look elegant in a living room as they complement the colour of the walls. Bring nature indoors: Potted plants at any corner can give an exuberant look to the room. It’s a great way to bring life and vitality to interiors. There’s nothing like lush greenery to brighten up a living space, with the added impact that plants have on our physical and mental health and wellbeing. Succulents have a natural architectural character and needs very little attention, so they can be useful for filling the gaps where objects feel a little too rigid and monotonous. Incorporating a combination of cascading ferns and spider plants gives a feeling of an indoor garden.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here