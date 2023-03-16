Being in a relationship is like a roller coaster ride. It sometimes goes in a positive direction but also has its fair share of turbulence. The key to having a happy relationship is understanding and communication. With time, a couple in a relationship settles down and the turbulence usually goes away. This phase of a relationship comes when things are calm and both partners are free of insecurities, jealousy and full of warmth.

When the relationship is strong, the signs are clear but often people tend to overlook them and become anxious for no reason. Here are some signs of a strong and healthy relationship:

Mutual respect

Whenever you come across a couple, free of any negative elements in a relationship, the respect they would have for each other is visible. It is important to respect your partner and understand that their opinion carries as much weight as yours.

Trust

Trust is the foundation of a relationship. When a relationship has partners trusting each other, there is no form of insecurity visible, and this makes it evident that people in the relationship are happy.

Support

It is important to support each other in various endeavours and ensure that you are there for them if they face an obstacle. In case you withdraw support, your relationship would start to experience stress and eventually, you may grow out of love.

Difficulty in staying away

Impatience to meet your partner is one of the strong signs that you are in love. Often, people overlook this temptation and think that it is only natural. But the truth is that the impatience in a person to meet their partner shows the amount of love they have for each other.

In a strong relationship, these signs would be evident, and you wouldn’t even have to dig deep. However, in turbulent romantic relationships, one may find one of these factors missing. For example, trust and respect cannot be compromised in a relationship and whenever you find stress in romance, it is time to find out the reason behind it.

