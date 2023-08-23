What Are Warts? Why You Must Not Ignore This Skin Problem

Warts, small growths resembling small papules on the skin, may seem harmless at first glance, but their underlying cause and potential risks warrant a closer examination. Most commonly triggered by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), these skin anomalies often appear on various body parts, particularly in children. While many warts disappear on their own, some may persist and even pose a risk of cancer if left untreated.

Human Papillomavirus, commonly known as HPV, infiltrates the body through minor skin disruptions, laying the foundation for the formation of warts. Coming into contact with personal items used by an infected individual, such as towels and soaps, can also transmit the virus, resulting in wart development.

While many warts are harmless, specific types can escalate into dangerous territory. Genital warts and HPV infections are associated with an increased risk of cancer, including anal, cervical, and throat cancers. If genital warts persist and show resistance to healing, seeking prompt medical attention becomes crucial to prevent potential cancerous transformation. Additionally, warts that are subjected to cuts or tears provide entry points for bacteria and fungi, potentially leading to various infections.