We all shed tears when we are sad, happy or emotional, now and then. Tears can form due to physical reasons too. Sometimes, the tear glands may oversecrete tears, leading to watery eyes. This can happen due to many factors and conditions. In general, watery eyes are not a very hazardous issue, and in fact, they have some positives as well. Water acts as a lubricant and washes away foreign matter that enters the eye. Excessive watering, in most cases, gets cured on its own. If it persists for too long, it becomes a chronic problem. It should not be ignored and can be cured by improving general habits.

Some people experience increased watery eye problems after the age of 30. News18 spoke to Dr Richa Pyare, an eye specialist at Shroff Eye Center (Delhi), about what may cause this and what one must do to prevent watery eyes.

According to Dr Richa Pyare, the main cause of excessive watering of the eyes is exposure to more pollution and the effect of a screen’s light such as TV, smartphone, laptop or another gadget. When the eyes are very dry, additional water begins to build inside the eyes to make up for this shortage, and this water keeps leaking out of the eyes. Eye strain, sinus congestion, common cold, allergies, eye infections, oedema, injuries and the use of certain medications can also cause excessive watering of the eyes.

The doctor also states that excessive watering of the eyes will not pose any specific problems for a healthy individual, if there is no disease or infection present. If this condition persists and screen time is not reduced, it may result in vision problems and eye oedema. Physical exhaustion may also be experienced in addition to this. A lifestyle change is required to go over all of these.

Daily exercise and a balanced diet are sufficient for this. Use the 20-20-20 rule if you spend too much time in front of a device. The eyes will benefit from this. According to Dr Richa, every 20 minutes you should take a break from your screen and look away for 20 seconds, at a distance of 20 metres. Throughout this, blink your eyes. Do this after 20 minutes of using a computer or other screen. Specifically, focus on the screen for 20 minutes before moving your eyes for 20 seconds to a distance of 20 meters.

