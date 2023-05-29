What Expert Says About Health Benefits Of Cantaloupe

One would not generally expect cantaloupe to be included in lists of favourite fruits. It does not receive the much-deserved respect that other better-known fruits get. However, after reading this article, you may probably want to grab a couple of cantaloupes from the fruit shelf the next time you visit a store. Eating cantaloupe during the summer keeps the stomach cool and the body hydrated. Not only this, but cantaloupe is also helpful in handling digestion, heart, and eye health. Dietician Rohit Yadav, from Government Medical College, Kannauj, tells us about the fantastic benefits of cantaloupe.

Melon is rich in proteins, carbohydrates, water, energy, phosphorus, iron, potassium, dietary fiber, fat, magnesium, zinc, sodium, different nutrients, and thiamine. These help protect the body against many chronic diseases. So, nutrient-rich melon is considered the best summer fruit.

According to dietician Rohit Yadav, cantaloupe is also very effective in weight loss. Cantaloupe has fewer calories and a higher water content. Alongside this, it keeps the stomach full for quite a while. The fiber present in this improves digestion, due to which weight control is maintained.

Melon contains about 99 percent water, which keeps the body hydrated during hot summer days. Eating melon aids in better eyesight. The antioxidant beta carotene present in it is very beneficial for overall eye health. Eating this, not only increases eyesight but also helps to get rid of many eye-related problems.

Vitamin A, and C present in it are also good for the skin. In addition, its pulp and seeds can be made into a paste and used as a face mask. This mask hydrates the skin and brings back a glow to the face.

However, according to experts, juices, smoothies, or desserts made from cantaloupe should be avoided because it contains high amounts of calories and sugar. Regular consumption can lead to obesity.

Apart from that, melon should not be eaten late at night. You can consume it in the evening time as it contains sugar which takes time to process during the night. Along with this, cantaloupe is rich in fibre, and it should be consumed in small quantities as excessive intake can cause diarrhea.