Loss of freedom is one of the numerous reasons millennials choose not to take the marital plunge or keep delaying their marriage plans. Even if a couple is truly in love with each other, their different lifestyles — from how early they wake up to how they use their free time — may lead to disagreements over time. This is where the concept of weekend marriage has come in to save the day.

Weekend marriage is such that married couples share an apartment only on weekends. They live life on their terms for the rest of the week. This trend has become very popular in Japan, where couples can enjoy the perks of living a single life even after marriage. Let us tell you why this trend appeals to married couples.

Some couples have vastly different interests in life and their lifestyles differ greatly. By staying apart the whole week and living as they stay fit, the couple does not need to adapt to the other’s lifestyle, except during weekends.

Since they are spending less time with each other, the possibility of quarrels also decreases. This makes the two days spent together all the more romantic.

Couples who stick together all the time often do not have a lot to converse with each other. When they meet each other after a whole week, they have a lot of things to tell each other. They can share both funny and challenging incidents of their lives. This way, they can spend quality time together. This is a great way to experience closeness and connection.

Weekend marriages also offer more quality time because both partners are more energetic and less likely to be preoccupied with work or other responsibilities on the weekends. The two days of bonding are believed to be worth more than 7 days of staying under the same roof and yet not being able to connect due to not having time for each other.

