What Is Arthroscopic Synovectomy? Is It Safe?

The synovial membrane lines the interior of joints like the knee, shoulder, and elbow. When you have psoriatic arthritis (PsA), this thin lining can become inflamed and thickened. In such cases, a synovectomy may be required to remove the affected synovium. The procedure is called an arthroscopic synovectomy when a surgeon conducts it arthroscopically using a small camera attached to a thin tube.

An arthroscopic synovectomy is a minimally invasive surgical technique that is highly effective in removing inflamed synovial tissue while preserving healthy tissue. It also reduces the risks and complications associated with traditional open surgery. The procedure is typically done on an outpatient basis, and patients can resume their normal activities within a few weeks. If you have PsA and are experiencing joint pain and stiffness, consult with your doctor to determine whether an arthroscopic synovectomy may be a suitable treatment option for you.

Risks Of The Procedure

According to St. George’s Surgical Center, US, just like with any surgical operation, there is a possibility of complications arising. These complications may include, but are not limited to:

Bleeding within the knee joint.

Damage to the knee’s cartilage, meniscus, or ligaments.

Development of a blood clot in the leg.

Damage to a nerve or blood vessel.

Infection in the knee joint.

Knee stiffness after the procedure.

It’s important to note that while these complications may occur, they are generally rare. It’s crucial to discuss any potential risks with your surgeon before undergoing any surgical procedures.

Who needs a synovectomy?

When medication treatments fail to improve a patient’s condition, an orthopaedic surgeon may be consulted to discuss synovectomy. Depending on the amount of damage, the surgeon may remove a partial or complete synovium to eliminate the pain. Patients who have not found relief with medication may also be candidates for synovectomy. However, as with any surgery, there are potential risks and complications associated with synovectomy that should be discussed with the surgeon beforehand.

Is It Safe?

An arthroscopic synovectomy is a safe procedure that can alleviate joint inflammation and improve mobility. Although research is scarce, it seems that combining this surgery with drug therapy can alleviate symptoms of PsA. Previous studies suggest that an arthroscopic synovectomy can potentially postpone the need for additional treatments like total knee replacement, alleviate pain, and impede the progression of PsA.

