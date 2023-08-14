What Is Chakki Chalanasana? How To Perform This Asana And Reap Its Benefits

The modern lifestyle has forced us to stay dependent on machinery work and not manual labour. This is one of the primary reasons why people are prone to several physical as well as mental health issues. Ever wondered why our grandparents were perfectly fit without even relying on exercising? It is because their daily routine and activities include work that contributes efficiently to their fitness. It is thus crucial for us to engage ourselves in yoga asanas that are beneficial for our fitness and health. One such posture that needs to be included in our daily exercise routine is Chakki Chalanasana. In a Facebook live session by News18 Hindi, Yoga guru Savita Yadav explained how to do Chakki Chalanasana, and she also spoke about its benefits.

What is Chakki Chalanasana?

The name Chakki Chalanasana is a combination of three Sanskrit words, chakki, chalana, and asana. Chakki means grinding the mill, whereas chalana means churning. Asana, meanwhile, stands for a pose. If the various health experts are to be believed, the Chakki Chalanasana comes with a lot of benefits.

How to perform Chakki Chalanasana?

To start performing this asana, you should first sit on a yoga mat. Bring your legs straight in front of you and spread them about hip-width apart. Next, you need to interlock your fingers of both hands and bring your arms forward in front of your chest. Then, start inhaling deeply and proceed with moving your hands and arms in a circular motion over your legs. Ensure that your elbows aren’t bending. Keep your legs straight while doing so. Bend forward and allow your legs to follow the movement of your arms. Then just exhale, and your one rotation is complete. One rotation implies one round. For beginners, at least 5 to 10 rotations clockwise, and after that in the anti-clockwise direction are advisable.

Benefits of Chakki Chalanasana:

Strengthens and tones the abdominal organs

Stimulates the functioning of reproductive organs, aiding those who suffer from menstrual disorders

Enhances the better functioning of the digestive system

Aids in relieving lower back pain

Reduces belly fat