What Is Guru Chandal Dosh? Why You Must Do To Avoid It

Do you have health issues? Is one of your loved ones prone to forming bad associations? Do you believe you are not living a joyful marriage? Or have you become embroiled in a scandal from which you cannot escape? Then you could be under the eyes of Jupiter or Rahu which is also called Guru Chandal Dosh.

Jupiter is the planet of creativity, knowledge, and education. When Rahu, the Chandal planet, enters your natal chart and both Jupiter and Rahu are in the same house, you will experience the well-known Guru Chandal Dosh. It is a risky and challenging time for anyone. Jupiter’s benefic attributes are automatically converted into malefic features. Any planet’s beneficent blessings will be destroyed. The individual will have to deal with not only money problems but also lose their character, creativity, knowledge, friends, family, and health.

Symptoms of Guru Chandal Dosh

The tendency to socialise and become acquainted with negative people will lead the person astray. As a result, you will be involved in some controversy or wrongdoing.

You’ll lose your creative ability. Those who stand to gain Jupiter are gifted with creative ability, but when Guru Chandal Dosha is present, one loses interest in art and creativity.

Jupiter determines your religious direction as well. If Jupiter is in a good position, you will enjoy religious activities. You will devote hours to worship and prayer. However, this Dosh has the opposite effect. A person becomes non-religious and loses faith in God.

Guru Chandal Dosh Remedies

The first and most important cure is to seek the blessings of the family’s elders. Listen to the advice of the elders, particularly a teacher or a Guru. Only a Guru can deliver you from the clutches of this Dosh. Choose your guru carefully. Once the Guru is chosen, the Guru’s advice should be final.

In addition to finding a Guru, you must chant Gayatri Mantra 108 times in the morning and evening.

Wear a Tulsi or Basil garland necklace to keep your mind clear of temptations to take the wrong road.

Keep a yellow handkerchief in your pocket at all times. This is because the yellow tint is associated with Jupiter.

Every Thursday, pray to Lord Vishnu, the lord of Jupiter. On this day, you can provide chana dal and Gur to cows and poor people.

Chandal Dosh Puja should be performed.