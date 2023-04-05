What Is Harvard Diet And How Can It Help You Live Longer?

Following a healthy lifestyle has become a priority for the new generation. There has been a steep increase in the demand to follow various diets in order to keep diseases at bay. From plant-based food to Keto routine, health-conscious people are seen taking various health routes to a better standard of living. Now, another much-talked-about trend is the Harvard Diet. Also coined as the ‘Healthy Eating Plate,’ this particular diet is crafted to increase life expectancy.

Nutrition experts at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Health Publications came up with this unique diet plan in 2011. The popularity of the same is yet again taking speed as it ensures healthy ageing.

What is Harvard Diet?

To follow the Harvard diet accurately, there are certain food rules to follow. As per Harvard’s The Nutritional Site, ½ portion of the plate should be a blend of colourful vegetables and fruits. They further suggest minimizing potatoes and including veggies more than fruits. ¼ of the portion should be dedicated to whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, oats and wheat. Lilian Cheung, a lecturer of nutrition at Harvard explained, “Whole grains have much more vitamins and also phytochemicals and minerals, which is much healthier for us and won’t raise our blood sugar so fast."

We all are aware that proteins are a must-have in the diet. This research advises adding ¼ of the plate with rich sources of proteins including fish, chicken or nuts.

There are a few more tips to remember to follow the Harvard Diet properly. Choosing healthy oils like soy oil, sunflower oil, peanut oil, and olive oil while cooking meals is one of them. The diet also is huge on cutting off sugar drinks. To beat lactose intolerance, the diet also further encourages picking water, tea, and coffee over milk or other dairy products. The diet also has to be paired with exercise like brisk walking or running for half an hour.

The expert also added, “In terms of major chronic diseases like prevention of cardiovascular diseases, different types of cancers, and type 2 diabetes, this way of eating is going to be helpful to prevent those diseases that are common in America, and the world." Vini Narula, GOQii expert, Head of Coaching Quality, confirmed that following the Harvard Diet has been found to “reduce the risk of developing such conditions by 11 per cent. Additionally, this diet has reportedly been shown to increase the chances of living a healthy and longer life."

