What Is Midgut Volvulus? Know Its Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

Midgut volvulus is a medical condition associated with abnormal twisting in the small or large intestines. The problem may arise from constipation or other health issues including the structure of the colon, but it ends up creating bowel obstruction. This twisting often cuts off the blood supply to the areas of the bowels giving rise to severe complications and prompting immediate medical attention.

As per the reports, the intestine twist can occur due to malrotation during pregnancy, normal gut malrotation, or mesentery (a membrane that attaches the abdominal wall and intestine to hold it in place) malfunction. Here’s everything that you need to know about its symptoms and causes.

Midgut volvulus symptoms

The problem is likely to occur more in infants than in adults and its detection can be mistaken for other intestinal problems. The condition’s symptoms often mimic those of inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The key difference is that neither IBS nor IBD is associated with intestinal obstruction. The symptoms may occur suddenly and rapidly which include, abdominal pain, vomiting green bile, nausea, bloody stool, constipation, shock caused by pain, and more.

Midgut volvulus causes

The causes of the condition can vary in infants and adults. This causes the bowel passage to be knotted or completely blocked. In adults, the detection of Midgut volvulus is quite rare. As per Medical News, it can stem out due to several factors including:

An enlarged colon

Abdominal adhesions that develop after surgery, injury, or infection

Diseases of the large intestine, such as Hirschsprung’s disease

Accolon that is not attached to the abdominal wall

A narrow connection at the base of the colon

Chronic constipation

Pregnancy

What happens when Midgut volvulus is left untreated?

Without medical attention, constipation, and abdominal degradation can occur at a fast pace. The parts of the bowel that are not receiving enough blood begin to die. Chances of extreme sepsis can turn fatal. It is a condition that calls for immediate surgical treatment. If the problem continues to progress, it can lead to death.

