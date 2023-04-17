What Is Non-Invasive Prenatal Test? Here's What Couples Should Know

Becoming a parent is a life-changing event that fills one with immense joy and a sense of responsibility. But it’s also natural for parents to feel anxious and fearful for their child’s well-being, especially when it comes to their health. It’s no wonder that expectant parents take extra care and go to great lengths to ensure their child is born healthy and free of genetic disorders or birth defects. Prenatal testing has become a popular and essential tool in providing early detection of potential health risks.

One such method is the Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT), a widely used test in the early stages of pregnancy that can determine a mother’s risk of carrying a child with genetic abnormalities. With the development of advanced testing methods, expectant parents can breathe a little easier knowing that they have access to accurate and reliable tools to ensure a healthy future for their child.

What is Non Invasive Prenatal Test?

Expectant parents want to give their children the best possible start in life, and prenatal testing is one way to achieve that. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) is a popular test done in the early stages of pregnancy that can provide accurate information about the likelihood of genetic disorders such as Down’s syndrome, Edward’s syndrome, or Patau’s syndrome. It is more precise than the initial pregnancy screening test, giving expectant mothers and their doctors a better understanding of any potential risks.

It is important to note that the results of the NIPT are for all three conditions and cannot be elected to test for just one. Nonetheless, the test is an effective way for parents to take charge of their child’s health and well-being from the earliest stages of development.

Is It Safe?

The NIPT involves a simple blood test that poses no risk to the mother or the unborn child. Unlike the first prenatal scan, which monitors the baby’s growth and development, the NIPT is more targeted, helping to detect specific disorders. If there is a concern about any of the three conditions, doctors can provide more guidance on the best course of action for the mother and child.

Who can get tested?

Prenatal testing is an option available to all pregnant women, regardless of their age. However, the likelihood of having a child with a chromosomal defect increases as women get older. The mother’s age is a crucial factor that needs to be taken into consideration when deciding on prenatal testing.

The NHS recommends NIPT for expectant mothers who are concerned about specific disorders. However, if you are expecting three or more children, NIPT is not recommended. If you are expecting twins, you will have the same screening options as a single child. Additionally, parents should consider taking this test if their other child has a genetic disorder or if there is a family history. If parents are known to carry a certain genetic disorder, getting tested can be beneficial.

Consulting your gynaecologist is the best way to determine what is right for you.

