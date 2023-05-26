What Is Powassan Virus? Symptoms, Treatment Of This Tick-Borne Disease

After the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc, another virus is slowly spreading its territory in America. It is the Powassan virus spread from infected ticks. The Maine Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that a resident of Sagadahoc County has died from this virus. Although rare, the cure for the Powassan virus can be quite deadly. What’s more, scientists and medical experts have still not been able to find a cure for this fatal disease. With a remedy still not found, doctors and health officials are currently alerting the masses about this non-treatable Powassan virus.

According to a report by The Independent, the Powassan virus affects almost 25 percent of US citizens each year. The death of the Sagadahoc County native marks the third deadly case in Maine, the last being recorded in 2015. Humans are primarily exposed to the Powassan virus through bites from infected deer ticks, squirrel ticks, and even groundhog ticks. The majorly affected regions include North America’s Great Lakes, especially between the late spring and mid-autumn seasons.

Earlier, places like Russia, Canada, and the US have reported cases of the tick-borne disease. Here are the symptoms of the Powassan virus and how to treat the illness.

Symptoms

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention states that people usually show no symptoms of the Powassan virus. Infected people will only start showing symptoms within 1 week to 1 month after the tick bite. Symptoms in the early stages, if any, include headache, vomiting, fever, and extreme weakness. The Powassan virus can also lead to life-threatening diseases like brain infection or encephalitis and brain and spinal cord infection or meningitis.

Seizures, loss of coordination, slurring speech, and confusion fall under the serious effects of the Powassan virus. Out of 10 people, 1 person with a severe case of the tick-borne disease dies. Others who survive, bear the long-term effects of the Powassan virus which are memory loss, recurring headaches, lack of strength, and loss of muscle mass.

Treatment

As mentioned before no remedy for the Powassan virus has been discovered yet. Neither medications nor antibiotics are effective. Symptoms can be brought under control with over-the-counter pain medicines, lots of rest, and sufficient fluid intake. In severe cases, a patient needs to be hospitalised immediately.