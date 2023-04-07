What Is Reverse Hair-Washing And Why Is It Good For Your Hair?

We all want shiny, soft and manageable hair and shell out an exorbitant amount of money by indulging in salon and spa treatments. But, what if we told you that the difference between dull strands and bouncy hair could be achieved with a simple modification in your wash day routine? It may sound far-fetched, but the reverse hair-washing method can do the trick. This popular hair wash technique makes your hair bouncy, shiny and soft. So, is this a good choice for your hair type?

Reverse hair washing is exactly what the name suggests. It is a simple normal hair wash method which involves conditioning your hair first and then shampooing it. It’s the reverse of your usual technique and may feel a bit strange at first, but it comes with potential benefits.

When we shampoo first, it removes dirt, product build-up and also the natural oils of the hair. Now, if you apply the conditioner, it creates a layer of artificial oil on the hair. This leads to hair becoming very oily and becoming dull. This makes the hair look dull and lifeless. Meanwhile, conditioning the strands first results in the formation of a protective layer over the hair. This does not affect the natural oil of the scalp after shampooing it next. Hence, the shine and volume remain the same.

Is Reverse Washing Good For Oily Hair?

Those with thin, fine hair, greasy hair, or scalps should use the reverse hair washing procedure. This is because it takes some of the weight and moisture out of the conditioner before you begin to style your hair. It also prevents the hair from becoming oily quickly and doesn’t make it look flat. This method helps in removing product buildup in the hair. It also controls the problem of frizz and split ends and instead adds volume and shine to the locks. However, those with dry hair, coarse hair, or curly hair don’t benefit from reverse washing because the conditioning stage can help add moisture. For such hair conditions, one can choose co-washing, which requires only a conditioner or a co-washing product like a curl cream or moisturizing formula.

How Often Should You Reverse Wash?

Whenever you shower, you can reverse-wash your hair. One of the advantages of reverse hair washing is that you may find that you need to wash your mane less frequently because your hair doesn’t feel or appear oily as quickly as it used to with conventional shampooing and conditioning.

