What is Self-Gaslighting? Do You Put Yourself Through It?

Gaslighting, a widely recognized phenomenon, involves manipulation aimed at causing individuals to question their beliefs, emotions, perception of reality, and even their sanity. While this form of manipulation is commonly associated with external sources, it is important to note that gaslighting can also occur internally through self-gaslighting, wherein individuals engage in negative self-talk and harbour self-doubt. Therapist Ramani Durvasula explains that self-gaslighting can sometimes be a defence mechanism to preemptively counteract external gaslighting or invalidation. “But most often it is an internalization of the invalidating, minimizing and shaming narrative of the narcissistic people around you. Narcissistic folks indoctrinate you into believing that you are less than, not enough, so you are often doubting your own reality, and undermining yourself," she said.

The therapist shares five signs to identify that you are self-gaslighting–