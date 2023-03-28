Social Pragmatic Communication Disorder (SPCD) is a type of communication disorder that affects an individual’s ability to use verbal and nonverbal communication effectively in social situations.

Individuals with SPCD have difficulty understanding and using social cues such as facial expressions, body language, and tone of voice, which can lead to difficulty with social interactions and relationships. They may also have difficulty with turn-taking, initiating conversations, staying on topic, and using appropriate language in different social situations.

SPCD which was only included in the DSM-5’s section on communication disorders mentions it as a ‘primary deficit’ in terms of both nonverbal and verbal communication that are used on a day-to-day basis in varied social situations.

Advertisement

Some of the difficulties that one might face, include-

Having a hard time communicating socially. Unwantinly communicating with people in an inappropriate manner in social contexts. Not being able to grasp nonliteral language. Not being able to understand both verbal and nonverbal cues and facing difficulties while using them.

Symptoms and intensities of SPCD can vary from person to person but doctors have been able to point out a few signs that might work as hints. These signs include:-

Not being able to make friends and struggling to keep a friendship Facing severe issues taking turns while communicating Not being able to comprehend the difference between formal and informal language. Having trouble in understanding and making sense of nonliteral language uses

Dr Himani Narula, developmental-behavioural Paediatrician & Co-Founder and Director of Continua Kids (Child Developmental Center), points out, “SPCD is considered a separate diagnosis from autism spectrum disorder (ASD) but shares many of the same characteristics, including social communication difficulties. However, unlike ASD, individuals with SPCD do not display restricted, repetitive patterns of behaviour, interests, or activities."

Advertisement

“It’s important to note that SPCD is a relatively new diagnosis, and further research is needed to better understand the disorder and its relationship to other communication disorders," added Dr. Himani Narula.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here