What Is Stealth Wealth? The Luxury Fashion Trend Sparked By TV Series Succession

There is always something new coming to the world of fashion trends. All thanks to the internet, no one is ever behind on their fashion games anymore. The most recent addition is Stealth Wealth. Also known as the Quiet Luxury Fashion Trend, this style has been making waves on social media platforms. You might have also spotted this in the wardrobe of the HBO Television series Succession. Regardless of where you might have come across it first, this is your guide to what it actually is. Here is all you need to know about this 2023 trend that has taken the internet by storm:

What Is It?

It is hard to exactly pinpoint what can be branded as Stealth Wealth. According to County & Town House, this fashion trend is all about simplicity. Ditch the vibrant colours or clothes featuring the logos of luxury brands. The idea is to dress in neutral colours with minimalistic details and simple tailoring. The idea behind it is to be “thoughtfully chic and choosing clothes that don’t demand to be noticed." If we particularly talk about the colour aspect, it is still easier to understand. When we talk about the neutral colour palette, the four most common colours are black, white, brown and grey.

But this is not where the idea ends. Stealth Wealth is also about a lack of branding. What that means is the clothes should not have an overwhelming amount of luxury logos to look and feel expensive. It is all about sticking to the basics and making the choices that scream expensive without being in the face luxurious.

Glamour also shared that quiet luxury can be attributed as simply a personal style choice. While it has been around forever, it recently gained traction. This is all thanks to the TV series Succession. The show has made sure that its actor’s wardrobes define the very idea of this kind of fashion trend.

Sustainability In Hand