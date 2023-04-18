Trends :World Heritage Day 2023Historical Sites In IndiaPuthandu 2023Ambedkar Jayanti 2023Bohag Bihu 2023
What Is The Best Time Of The Day To Worship Lord Hanuman? Expert Reveals

What Is The Best Time Of The Day To Worship Lord Hanuman? Expert Reveals

Lord Hanuman should be worshipped after taking bath in the morning.

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 17:27 IST

Delhi, India

Lord Hanuman is not worshipped in the afternoon.
Lord Hanuman is not worshipped in the afternoon.

In Hinduism, there are different times allotted for the worship of different gods and goddesses. It is believed that following those timings can give good results to the devotees. It has been said in the Hindu scriptures that Lord Hanuman should be worshipped in the morning or the evening. Hindu Mythology reveals that seeking His blessings strengthens weak planets and brings good fortune. Today, we will discover why Lord Hanuman is not worshipped in the afternoon. Bhopal-based astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma shared his insights on this topic.

Lord Hanuman should be worshipped after taking bath in the morning. Taking his name without following the purity ritual can result in negative consequences. It is important to take his name with a pure spirit, only after bathing in the morning. By following this ritual, one can avoid negative consequences and will be blessed.

Worshipping Lord Hanuman in the evening

As per religious scriptures, it is considered highly auspicious to worship Bajrangbali in the evening. Astrological remedies suggest reciting Hanuman Chalisa or Sunderkand after 8:00 pm while lighting a ghee lamp. Whether it’s Hanuman Janmotsav or an ordinary day, worshipping Hanuman ji in the evening brings peace and tranquillity to one’s mind, and helps in overcoming any adverse planetary conditions.

As per the Ramayana, Vibhishan had a deep affection for Lord Hanuman and requested him to stay with him in Lanka. Being a devoted follower of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman declined the offer but promised to regularly visit Lanka during the day and return in the evening. Thus, worshipping Lord Hanuman in the evening is considered auspicious as he returns from Lanka during that time.

Don’t worship Lord Hanuman in the afternoon

In Hindu mythology, it is believed that worshipping lord Hanuman in the afternoon is not considered fruitful. According to popular belief, it is said that Lord Hanuman leaves India in the afternoon as per his promise to Lord Vibhishan and goes to Lanka. He is not worshipped during this time for this reason. This interesting story has been passed down through generations.

first published: April 18, 2023, 17:27 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 17:27 IST
