What Is The Murph Challenge That Mark Zuckerberg Completed In 40 Minutes? All You Need To Know

Mark Zuckerberg might be keeping really busy with work but he is a doting father and absolutely loves his fitness to the very core. More than often, the CEO of Meta takes to his social media accounts to share his workout extravaganzas and also writes a thing or two about being able to incorporate working out in between hectic schedules.

Recently, Zuckerberg shared a post about completing the Murph Challenge within 39:58 minutes alongside his adorable daughters in honour of Memorial Day. He captioned his post saying, “I try to do the Murph challenge with the girls every Memorial Day as a tradition to honor those who defended us. One of Lt Murphy’s favorite workouts was running a mile, then doing 100 pull-ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, and then running another mile — all while wearing a 20lb weighted pack. This year I got it done in 39:58. The girls did a quarter-Murph (unweighted) in 15 mins!"

Check out the pictures-

Advertisement

What is the Murph Challenge?

So, the Murph challenge is a slightly intimidating challenge that starts off with a one-mile run, followed by 100 pull-ups which can be performed using a bar or modified variations completely based on your fitness level. Next, one needs to go on to perform 200 push-ups post which it is a must to go in for 300 air squats and complete the round with another one-mile run.