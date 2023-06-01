What Is Whey Protein And Is It Safe?

The trend of dietary supplements has risen quickly over the past few years. The global market for nutritional supplements is currently at $71 billion and by 2028, it is expected to be $128 billion, according to reports. These supplements boast to contain vitamins D, C and B12, calcium, magnesium, coconut oil, ashwagandha and other nutrients. One such supplement is Whey protein which has significantly grown in popularity among youth lately.

Whey protein is considered to be the best source of protein which provides many benefits to the body. It is often the first choice of fitness lovers also. You can easily include it in your diet as it can be consumed with milk or water.

What is Whey protein?

It is considered a high-quality protein that is entirely made from vegetarian ingredients. It’s a complete protein that contains 9 essential amino acids beneficial for the body and helps in building muscles and can be easily digested. Dr Uma Naidu, Nutritionist, at Massachusetts General Hospital, said that milk has two different kinds of proteins, Cassin and Whey. Thus Whey is extracted from the milk. It can be blended in water and consumed like a smoothie before heading to the gym.

What effect does Whey protein have on our body?

There are different claims made by people about this protein, although there isn’t any conclusive research on it yet. Consumption of Whey protein is believed to enhance our bodies’ performance. Additionally, it is also claimed to lower blood sugar levels, strengthen the immune system, control Asthma and boost the body’s metabolism leading to weight loss.

Is Whey protein safe for everyone?

Despite several claims about this protein, there aren’t many studies about this. Whey protein powder isn’t certified by government health authorities either. The Harvard Medical School has also issued a warning against Whey protein stating that it may have numerous hidden health risks. Harvard claims that in addition to having large amounts of sugar and calories, it also contains a variety of unidentified compounds that may also contain poisons.

According to Dr Uma, people who severely lack protein in their bodies or require a lot of protein such as athletes, can consume a small amount of Whey protein. Without a doctor’s prescription, it should not be consumed for a longer period. Whey protein cosumption over an extended period may also have adverse effects on the liver and kidneys.