What Should One Eat and Avoid During Periods

To naturally reduce menstrual symptoms, it is important for women to include specific foods in their diets while being mindful of those that may exacerbate symptoms. Certain foods can contribute to menstrual pain and discomfort, while others have the potential to alleviate these symptoms and combat fatigue.

It is crucial for women to be aware of the foods they consume during their menstrual cycle, as making healthy dietary choices can greatly impact their overall well-being. To help reduce menstrual pain, incorporating the following foods into the diet can be beneficial. Sheshadri Juyal, B.H.M.S., Homeopathic Physician, discusses the best foods that women should eat to reduce their menstrual cramps.

Best food to eat to relieve cramps and mood swings during periods:

Turmeric

Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric. Turmeric has an inflammatory effect and helps with muscle cramps. Add turmeric to your food. Iron sources

Common cause of iron deficiency anemia is heavy bleeding during your periods. The deficiency of anemia impacts physical activities. Iron intake help with PMS symptoms. Iron sources are spinach, black Channa, jaggery, beetroot, beans, dark chocolate, cereals, and nuts. Bananas

Can help with Bloating and Cramping. It contains Vitamin B6 and potassium. Peanut butter

It contains Vitamin B6 and Magnesium. It reduces PMS symptoms like mood swings and cramping. Magnesium also regulates SEROTONIN (hormone) that feels good hormone, which is low during periods. Chamomile Tea

A cup of tea used to treat PMS Symptoms because of its anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and anti-spasmodic effects. Calcium and Vitamin D

Intake of Vitamin D lowers PMS symptoms. Sources of calcium and Vitamin D together help to strengthen our bones. During the period estrogen levels are low, low estrogen can contribute to bone loss. All dairy products are rich in calcium. Acidic Fruits

All citrus fruits including Oranges, sweet lime, and lemons helps to alleviate mood swings and bloating. Oranges are high in Vitamin D and calcium helping to relieve depressive symptoms. Dark Chocolate

It contains endorphins (happy hormones) which can help improve your mood.

WHAT SHOULD WE AVOID DURING PERIODS?

Sugar

Limit sugar consumption during periods. Avoid sugary food like cakes, candies, ice creams, etc. It leads to heavy bloating and causes menstrual cramps. Processed and Junk Food

Processed food does not have any nutritional value. You will face digestion problems, to reduce digestion issues avoid junk and processed food. Salt

Excess consumption of salt can increase blood pressure. During periods it can cause heavy pain and menstrual cramps. Limit Carbonated Drinks

Coke, Pepsi, and soda cause heavy bloating. Papaya

Can increase the chances of heavy bleeding when you consume it in more quantity.

Detox Water Recipes To take during Periods

Fennel Cumin Detox Water

Ingredients:

Fennel seeds – 1 tsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Water – 2 cups

Boil for 5 minutes on low flame. Have it on an empty stomach in the morning.

Benefits

Relieves Bloating

Ease abdominal pain and cramps

Ease Nausea and vomiting

Infused Detox Throughout The Day

Ingredients:

Water – 1 lit

Grated beetroot – 1 no.

Lemon juice – 1 tbsp

Lemon slices – 4 no.

Mint leaves – 10 no.

Roasted cumin powder – 1tblspn

Mix all the ingredients in a jar and stir it well. Before drinking it, keep it in the fridge for at least 2-3 hours. Enjoy this detox whenever you feel thirsty.

Benefits:

Improve Bloating, Nausea, and refresh yourself throughout the day.