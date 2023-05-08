What To Eat: 20 Popular Rice Dishes Around The World

Rice is a staple food and one of the most commonly consumed grains worldwide. It is the seed of the grass species Oryza sativa (Asian rice) or Oryza glaberrima (African rice) and is cultivated in many parts of the world, including Asia, Africa, and South America. Rice can be prepared in a variety of ways, such as boiling, steaming, or frying, and is often used as a base for many dishes around the world. It is also a good source of carbohydrates, fiber, and various nutrients, making it an important component of many people’s diets.

There are many delicious rice dishes from different cuisines around the world. Here are some popular ones:

Biryani

A flavorful rice dish made with meat, vegetables, and aromatic spices, popular in India, Pakistan, and other South Asian countries. Paella (Spanish rice dish)

A savory rice dish that originated in Valencia, Spain, made with saffron, vegetables, and various meats or seafood. Risotto (Italian rice dish)

A creamy and flavorful rice dish made with short-grain rice, broth, and grated cheese, originating from northern Italy. Fried Rice (Chinese rice dish)

A stir-fried dish made with leftover rice, eggs, vegetables, and sometimes meat or shrimp. Jambalaya (Creole rice dish from Louisiana)

A spicy rice dish made with meats, vegetables, and seasonings, originating from Louisiana Creole cuisine. Sushi (Japanese rice dish)

A traditional Japanese dish made with vinegared rice and various fillings such as seafood, vegetables, and sometimes egg. Pilaf/Pulao (Middle Eastern and South Asian rice dish)

A rice dish cooked with broth, spices, and sometimes meat or vegetables, popular in Middle Eastern and South Asian cuisine. Arroz con Pollo (Spanish and Latin American chicken and rice dish)

A classic Latin American dish made with chicken and rice cooked with onions, tomatoes, and other seasonings. Hainanese Chicken Rice (Singaporean and Malaysian chicken and rice dish)

A fragrant rice dish made with poached chicken, chicken broth, and various seasonings, popular in Singapore and Malaysia. Bibimbap (Korean mixed rice dish)

A Korean rice dish made with rice, vegetables, meat, and sometimes egg, topped with a spicy chili sauce. Nasi Goreng (Indonesian fried rice dish)

A popular Indonesian rice dish made with fried rice, vegetables, meat, and a sweet soy sauce. Kabsa (Saudi Arabian rice and meat dish)

A traditional Saudi Arabian dish made with rice, spices, and either chicken or lamb. Plov (Central Asian rice and meat dish)

A popular Central Asian dish made with rice, meat, carrots, onions, and various spices. Mujadarra/Mujadara (Middle Eastern rice and lentil dish)

A vegetarian rice dish made with lentils, rice, and caramelized onions, popular in Middle Eastern cuisine. Congee (Chinese rice porridge dish)

A rice porridge dish that is commonly eaten for breakfast in China, made with rice and various ingredients such as meat, vegetables, and eggs. Risi e Bisi (Italian rice and pea dish)

A classic Italian dish made with rice, peas, and sometimes ham or pancetta. Kedgeree (British rice and smoked fish dish)

A traditional British dish made with smoked haddock or other smoked fish, rice, and hard-boiled eggs. Arancini (Italian rice balls)

Deep-fried rice balls made with risotto, cheese, and sometimes meat or vegetables. Tabbouleh (Middle Eastern herb and rice salad)

A refreshing Middle Eastern salad made with parsley, mint, tomatoes, onions, and bulgur or rice. Red Beans and Rice (Louisiana Creole dish)

A classic Louisiana Creole dish made with red beans, rice, and various seasonings.

