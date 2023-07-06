What's Freeze Response? Therapist Suggests 4 Signs To Identify This Behaviour

We all have experienced moments where we were unable to do or say anything. This is often in response to a dangerous or traumatic situation. Sometimes we tend to react this way when a certain incident in our lives gets out of hand and turns stressful. This sort of reaction is called a ‘Freeze Response’. It literally translates to being frozen in a spot. A 2015 study describes it as a state of ‘attentive immobility’ i.e. a person is alert but cannot take action.

Therapist Rebekah Ballagh states that the freeze response occurs when “Maybe you’ve been under stress for so long and now suddenly you find yourself in this place of stuckness? Feeling flat, low, spacey, and just plain blah. Maybe you’ve experienced trauma or an awful & overwhelming time lately, and now you find yourself in this place." She added that an individual’s body and nervous system try to protect them through this reaction, and eventually, a person will heal and get over this.

The therapist shares some signs to help us identify the freeze response-

https://www.instagram.com/p/ CuAe6eGhFtW/?igshid= MzRlODBiNWFlZA==