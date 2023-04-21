When is Akshaya Tritiya 2023? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Significance

AKSHAYA TRITIYA 2023: Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day and it is celebrated widely by Hindus and Jains across India. As per Hindu traditions, Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day to begin new ventures, businesses and new establishments. Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akti or Akha Teej in some states. On this day, many people also buy gold as a symbol of prosperity and wealth.

According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is observed on the third day or the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. This year, the festival will be observed on April 22.

Advertisement

Akshaya Tritiya: Significance

Akshaya means “never diminishing" and as it falls on Tritiya Tithi the day is called Akshaya Tritiya. It’s believed that any new venture or business started on this day brings enormous prosperity and wealth. Lord Vishnu, the preserver and protector of the Universe, is worshipped on this day.

According to Hindu mythology, Akshaya Tritiya marked the start of the Treta Yuga. The occasion also sometimes coincides with Parshurama Jayanti, who was the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, are also worshipped.

Akshaya Tritiya is thought to bring success and good fortune. Many people also purchase gold on this day as it is believed that buying gold brings prosperity and good fortune.

The day is also auspicious for Jains as it’s believed that on Akshaya Tritiya the first Tirthankara, Rishabhanatha, ended his one-year long austerity by consuming sugarcane juice. This day is also known as Varsi Tapa in Jainism.

Advertisement

Akshaya Tritiya: Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 7.49 am on April 22 and ends at 7.47 am the following day.

Akshaya Tritiya: Puja Vidhi

People get up early and thoroughly clean the area where they will perform the rituals and place the idols of Lord Vishnu, Lord Kuber, Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi. Devotees perform abhishekam with a mixture of cow milk, honey, curd, ghee, sugar, and water, known as Panchamrit. Tulsi leaves soaked in water are also offered to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi. Then offer akshat, Sandalwood paste to Lord Vishnu and kumkum to Maa Laxmi. Present the naivedyam made of milk, barley, wheat, etc. Lotus and other flowers should be offered to the gods, and light incense sticks and diyas. Chant mantras to evoke the deities.

Akshaya Tritiya: Mantras

“Yam Karothi thruthiyayaam Krishnam Chandanam Bhushitam, Vaishakhasyasthithe Pakshe Sayathyachyutha Mandiram" “Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kurume Deva Sarvakaryeshu Sarvada" “Sri Parameshwara preethyartha muda kumbhadaanoktha phala vaapyartham, brahmana yodakumbha daanam karishye thadanga kalasha pujyadhikam cha karishye". “Om Shree MahaLakshmyai Cha Vidmahe, Vishnu Patnayai Cha Dheemahi, Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om" “Kuberaa Twam Danadeesam Gruha Te Kamala Sithta Tam Devem Prehayasu, Twam Madgruge te namo Namah"

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here