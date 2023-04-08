When Is Easter 2023? Why Does The Date Differs Every Year, and How it is Determined?

HAPPY EASTER 2023: Easter is one of the most important festivals celebrated by the Christian community. This cultural holiday is celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Lord Jesus from the dead. The Holy Bible indicates that the rebirth of Christ took place on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion at the Calvary by Romans.

This year Easter falls on Sunday, April 9. But do you know the date of the Christian festival differs every year even though it falls only on Sundays? Here’s everything that you need to know.

How is the date of Easter determined?

According to The Older Farmer’s Almanac, though the date changes every year there’s a definite period in which Easter occurs. In the Gregorian calendar, the festival falls between March 22 to April 25. However, going by the Julian calendar, Easter is set between April 8 and May 8.

The date is determined upon the occurrence of the Paschal Full Moon. Notably, it happens after the vernal equinox which also marks the inaugural of spring in the northern hemisphere.

In short, the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon is commemorated as Easter. This year, the vernal equinox occurred on March 20, leading to the first full moon to fall on April 6. Hence, Easter 2023 is set to be marked on April 9.

Importance of Ash Wednesday and the Holy Week

While Easter is the main holiday, there are several important occasions that occur prior to the festival. Things begin with Ash Wednesday, which is scheduled to take place about six and a half weeks before Easter. Churchgoers marked Ash Wednesday on February 22, which kick-starts the 40 days of Lent.

Pastors also smear ashes on the foreheads of people, a ritual practiced for centuries. During Lent, people choose to give up something, it can be non-veg food, alcohol, or any habit to confront their sins and ask for forgiveness while expressing gratitude to the Lord as they seek salvation.

This is followed by Holy Week, which begins with Palm Sunday on April 2 to commemorate Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem. Then comes Holy Wednesday on April 5 which signified Judas’ betrayal. This is followed by Maundy Thursday, the anniversary of the Last Supper, and Good Friday, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Easter is celebrated on Sunday to mark Jesus’ rising from the tomb and the end of Lent.