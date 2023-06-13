When is Father’s Day 2023? Date, History and Significance

FATHER’S DAY 2023: Father’s Day is a special occasion that honours the love and dedication of fathers all around the world. As a parent, they play a crucial role in the upbringing and development of a child. Fathers also provide emotional support, and guidance, as well as nurture their child’s growth. They also provide support and stability that serves as the pillars of strength in a family. They embody resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to their loved ones.

Father’s Day is marked in various parts of the world on different dates, but in India, it falls on the third Sunday of June every year. This year, it will be celebrated on June 18.

Father’s Day 2023: History

The origin of Father’s Day can be traced back to the early 20th century in the United States. The credit for recognising this day goes to Sonora Smart Dodd, a woman from Spokane, Washington. Inspired by the newly established Mother’s Day, she wanted to honour her father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran who single-handedly raised six children after his wife’s untimely demise.

Sonora Smart Dodd advocated for a day to commemorate fathers, and her efforts showed results when the first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Spokane. However, it was not until 1972 that President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation, officially recognizing Father’s Day as a national holiday in the United States to be celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year.

Father’s Day 2023: Significance