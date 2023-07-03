Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Timings, Rituals, and Significance

GURU PURNIMA 2023: Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, marks the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, author of the Mahabharata. This auspicious Hindu festival is dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude to teachers. It is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July). This year, Guru Purnima falls on June 3. In Hinduism, notable gurus include Adi Shankara, Sri Ramanujacharya and Sri Madhvacharya.

Guru Purnima 2023: Timings

The auspicious timings for Guru Purnima vary depending on the lunar calendar and the specific location. Devotees generally wake up early in the morning to perform their rituals and seek blessings. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi is likely to begin at 8:21 PM on July 2 while it is likely to end at 5:08 PM on July 3. The puja and festivities continue throughout the day, with devotees participating in special ceremonies.

Guru Purnima 2023: Rituals

Guru Purnima is a day of reverence and gratitude towards gurus. Here are some common rituals observed during this auspicious festival:

