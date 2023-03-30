The birth anniversary of Ram devotee Hanuman is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. However, some parts of the country celebrate on other dates as well. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Chaitra Purnima in North India. According to mythology, Lord Hanuman is Rudravatar. He was born on Chaitra Purnima day on Tuesday. His father’s name was Vanarraj Kesari and his mother’s name was Anjana. Lord Hanuman was born to serve Lord Ram and help him find Sita Mata, who was abducted by Ravan.

Hanuman Jayanti date 2023:

According to the Hindu calendar, this year Chaitra Purnima Tithi will start at 09:19 am on Wednesday, April 05 and end on Thursday, April 06 at 10:04 am. Therefore, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, April 06, on the basis of Udayatithi. A fast will be observed on this day and Veer Bajrangbali will be worshipped.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Puja Muhurta:

You can worship in the morning on the day of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6 between 06:06 and 07:40 in the morning. After that, you can also pray between 12:24 to 01:58 in the afternoon. Those who want to worship in the evening can do so between 05.07 and 08.07 in the evening.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Auspicious Time

The Abhijit Muhurta on the day of Hanuman Jayanti is from 11.59 am to 12.49 pm.

Hanuman Jayanti Puja

To worship Lord Hanuman, offer red flowers, vermilion, Akshat, betel leaf, motichur laddoos, red nappy etc. Recite Hanuman Chalisa. Chant the Hanuman mantra and perform the aarti of Lord Hanuman. Your whole family will progress with the blessings of Bajrangbali and your troubles will be removed

