When is Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023? Date, Time and How to Reach the Divine Destination in Odisha

JAGANNATH PURI RATH YATRA 2023: Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra, also known as Ratha Yatra or Chariot Festival, is an ancient Hindu festival which holds great significance in Odisha. It is not only the oldest Ratha Yatra in India but also in the entire world. The festival begins with the decoration of three grand chariots, each dedicated to the deities. Skilled carpenters known as ‘Maharana’ undertake the hereditary task of constructing these magnificent chariots.

Lord Jagannath’s chariot, Nandighosa, stands at an impressive 45.6 feet and has 16 wheels. Lord Balabhadra’s chariot, Taladhwaja, has a height of 45 feet 4 inches with 14 wheels, while Devi Subhadra’s chariot, Devadalana is 42 feet 3 inches with 12 wheels.

The grand procession takes place in the afternoon when the chariots are pulled by devotees with the help of ropes through the streets of Puri. The devotees’ fervour and enthusiasm is contagious as they chant prayers and hymns while participating in the journey towards Gundicha Temple. The Puri Rath Yatra isn’t just a religious event but also a celebration of rich art and culture of Puri and Odisha.

If you also want to be a part of this celebration, here is when the festivities will commence and how you can reach there:

When Is Puri Ratha Yatra?

Puri Ratha Yatra is a grand celebration in Odisha that witnesses deities ceremoniously moved from their holy abode. It commences from the Puri Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple in a grand procession. The journey consists of one day of traveling to Gundicha Temple, seven days of stay at the temple, and one day of return.

The entire journey is known as Gundicha Yatra, Nava Dina Yatra (meaning “nine days journey"), or Ghosa Yatra. Celebrated annually during the month of June or July, on the second day of the Shukla Paksha, this festival draws millions of devotees and tourists alike. This year, the festival is going to commence on June 20 at 10:04 pm and will end on June 21 at 7:09 pm.

The festival is celebrated for nine days, with the commencement known as Rath Yatra and the return journey (on the ninth day) as the Bahuda Jatra.

How to Reach Puri

Puri, known for its religious significance as one of the four major Hindu shrines, attracts numerous tourists from around the world. Located on the scenic coastline of the Bay of Bengal, Puri offers its pristine beaches with a touch of spirituality. To reach there, you have several options available (depending on your preferences and convenience).

BY AIR

If you are wondering how to reach Puri by air, the closest airport is Bhubaneswar Airport. From there, you can take a taxi or a pre-booked cab for Puri, which is approximately 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Bhubaneswar. Bhubaneswar Airport is accessible for both domestic and international flights.

BY TRAIN

For those who prefer to travel by train, both Puri Railway Station and Bhubaneswar Railway Station are convenient options. Both stations are well-connected to major cities across India, making it easier for devotees and tourists to reach Puri for the Rath Yatra.

BY ROAD