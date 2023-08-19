When is Kerala Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023? Date, History, Significance, and Rituals

KERALA VINAYAKA CHATURTHI 2023: India is a land of diverse cultures and traditions, where festivals play a significant role in uniting communities and celebrating the rich heritage of the country. One such festival celebrated with great fervour in the southern state of Kerala is Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi. This auspicious occasion holds a special place in the hearts of Keralites, as it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed deity. It brings people together, instils a sense of devotion, and highlights the importance of respecting and preserving the environment.

Kerala Vinayaka Chaturthi 2023: Date and Timing

In Kerala, Ganesh Chaturthi is more popularly known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and it is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Chaturthi in Chingam Masam. In Malayalam Calendar, Chingam is the first month of the year and coincides with Simha Solar month in other calendars.

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the festival will be observed on August 20. The Chaturthi begins at 10:19 PM on August 19 and ends at 12:21 AM on August 21. On August 20, the shubh Puja muhurata is expected to be observed from 11:06 AM to 1:43 PM.