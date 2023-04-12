When is Laylatul Qadr 2023 in India? Date, Significance, Celebrations and Special Dua For Shab-e-Qadr

LAYLATUL QADR 2023: We are amidst the holy month of Ramadan. During this month, members of the Muslim community across the globe observe fast from dawn to dusk. This spirituality reaches unprecedented heights on Shab-e-Qadr, which is also known as Laylat Al-Qadr and is considered one of the most sacred nights in the Islamic calendar. Laylat Al-Qadr is believed to be the Night of Decree, Night of Value, Night of Power, Night of Destiny, or Night of Measures. The Shab-e-Qadr falls on the 10 final days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Laylatul Qadr 2023: Date

Every year, the last five odd nights of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar are observed as the nights of Shab-e-Qadr. The auspicious nights fall on the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th of the month of Ramadan. And this year, as per the Gregorian calendar, the nights of Shab-e-Qadr will be observed on April 13th, 15th, 17th, 19th, and 21st.

Laylatul Qadr 2023: Significance

Devotees believe whatever one wishes for, is granted through their prayers during these nights. The Holy Quran says that offering prayer on the nights of Laylat Al-Qadr is way better than praying for a thousand months. Therefore, these nights are observed with great religious zeal by Muslims around the globe. Shab-e-Qadr is believed to signify the night when the first verses of the Holy Quran were unveiled to the Prophet Muhammad.

Laylatul Qadr 2023: Celebrations

It is believed that during the last five odd nights of Ramadan, the blessings and mercy of God are abundant. Therefore, Muslims, during these auspicious nights, stay awake the entire night. Not just this but they also devote the whole night to praying, reciting the Holy Quran and seeking forgiveness for their sins.

Muslims believe that the rewards of the prayers and worship that are specially done on Shab-e-Qadr are more than the rewards of the worship that is done in 83 years. Apart from this, several Islamic scholars in various mosques recite the meaning of all the important verses that are mentioned in the Holy Quran.

Laylatul Qadr 2023: Special Dua

During Shab-e-Qadr, a special dua is recited by the Muslim community around the world and it is ‘Allahumma innaka `afuwwun tuhibbul `afwa fa’fu `annee’. In English, it means, O Allah You are the one who forgives greatly and loves to forgive, so forgive me.

