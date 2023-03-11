When is Rang Panchami 2023? Date, Time, Significance and Celebration

RANG PANCHAMI 2023: Rang Panchami falls on the Panchami tithi, or fifth day of the Krushnapaksha, in the month of Phalguna, according to Panchang. Rang means colour and Panchami refers to the fifth day after the celebrations of Holi, hence the name. On this day, people play with colours with much joy and enthusiasm, just like on Holi.

Rang Panchami is popular in the Malwa belt of India, particularly in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. A few temples in Mathura and Vrindavan also celebrate this festival which marks the end of Holi celebrations. The day is also celebrated in many parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

This year Rang Panchami will be celebrated on March 12, 2023. The Panchami tithi will begin at 10:05 PM on March 11, 2023, and end at 10:01 PM on March 12, 2023.

Rang Panchami: Significance

Rang Panchami is celebrated five days after Holika Dahan. It’s believed that performing Puja with all traditions and rituals helps the devotees to overcome all evil or negative forces in life. The day is dedicated to Lord Krishna and his divine consort Radha. In many places idols of Radh-Krishna are worshipped. Spectacular processions with Radh-Krishna idols on palanquins are also taken out.

This festival activates the five key elements, known as the Panch Tatva- earth, water, heaven, wind and fire, which support the formation of the Universe. It is believed that our body is made of Panch Tatva and invoking these elements will restore balance in life. This auspicious day marks the triumph of Sattva Guna over the Tamasic Guna and Rajasic Guna.

Rang Panchami: Celebrations

People play with colours, while devotees worship and seek the blessings of Lord Radha-Krishna and pay homage to their union. In Indore, a procession led by a water tank with a high-pressure jet, two cannons and a camel is taken out as the part of the celebration. Just like Holi, on this day, gulal is widely used. Traditional dishes are prepared on this day and in Maharashtra, Puran Poli, a traditional sweet dish, is made. Many fishing communities enjoy the Palkha dance on this day. Dahi Handi competition is also held at several places, where the young people form the human pyramid to break the handi. Much like the dahi handi celebrations during Janmashtami, they try to break the earthen pot or the Matki containing curd, which is hung at a high spot.

